These Delhi Metro Stations to get 100 e-rickshaws

With an aim to provide convenience to its commuters by ensuring last mile connectivity from the metro stations, the DMRC has joined hands with a Hyderabad firm -- ETO Motors -- to launch a fleet of 100 e-Rickshaws across four Delhi Metro Stations. The step will enable clean and efficient last-mile connectivity to the passengers using the Delhi Metro, the ETO said in a statement.

ETO Motors, an Electric Mobility provider, will be launching the services from March 20, 2020, after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has permitted the same.

The four stations selected are: Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi.

Dedicated space for parking/stabling of e-rickshaw and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off passengers at these respective metro stations will be provided by the DMRC.

Commenting on the development, Biju Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, ETO Motors said they are happy to make the announcement. He said they have received the letter of acceptance by DMRC to launch the e-rickshaw services across four metro stations in Delhi.

"This is a testimony of our capability in effectively handling the first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro Rail. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring their lower carbon footprint. Our affordable mobility service will definitely help passengers to save on their travel expenses," Mathews said.

