  4. 1 dead, 4 injured in clash between two families in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A elderly person was killed and four people were injured in a clash between two groups over an issue related to a wedding in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Monday.

Jammu Published on: March 02, 2020 19:45 IST
A elderly person was killed and four people were injured in a clash between two groups over an issue related to a wedding in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Monday. There was a tiff between members of two families in Sathra village of Mandi tehsil on Sunday night, they said.

The argument turned violent and clashes ensued, in which 60-year-old Manzoor Hussain was killed and four people were injured, the police said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, they said.

