Image Source : PTI House partially damaged in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch ( Representative image)

A house was partially damaged on Monday after the Pakistan Army fired and shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. The firing and mortar shelling in Mendhar sector started in the early hours of Monday, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army guarding the LoC, the officials said.

They said the house, belonging to Moulvi Mushtaq, was partially damaged when it was hit by a mortar shell in village Basoni around 3.20 am. However, Mushtaq and his family escaped unhurt, the officials said. They said the shelling between the two sides lasted for several hours.

