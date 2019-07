Image Source : PTI Woman found dead in Noida's Amrapali Silicon City Society (Representative Image)

A woman's body was found between two high-rise buildings here, police said on Tuesday.

The discovery was made near Amrapali Silicon City Society after residents complained about foul smell.

"The body was lying between two buildings. We took out the body," a police officer said.

