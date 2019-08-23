Abhinandan Varthaman declared medically fit, begins flying MiG 21 again

Image Source : PTI Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman begins flying again

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was declared medically fit from his injuries and has begun flying the MiG 21 again. Varthaman had sustained injuries while ejecting from a fighter jet, which was hit by a Pakistani missile on February 27, 2019.

Commenting on the development, a senior IAF officer said Abhinandan was declared fit following examination of injuries, that he had sustained during the incident.

Varthaman had landed across the Pakistani side of the border after his MiG 21 was hit by a Pakistani missile leading to his emergency evacuation.

"The clearance was given to Abhinandan for flying again after he was declared medically fit. His fitness was certified by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine," a senior IAF officer said.

Sources said Abhinandan had undergone a thorough medical examination around three weeks ago for his medical fitness.

For the gallantry displayed by Abhinandan in the face of enemy fire during a dogfight with a Pakistani F-16 on February 27, he was awarded Vir Chakra on Independence Day.

The Vir Chakra is the third-highest military honour in India. According to IAF sources, Abhinandan was given the go-ahead to fly the MiG 21 after he expressed his desire to take to the cockpit again.

Abhinandan had to keep himself away from flying his fighter jet for six months after his jet was grounded on February 27.

He had downed the Pakistani F-16 during the dogfight following which his jet had lost control with the base station. He had been captured by Pakistani security agencies only to be released to India around 60 hours later at the Wagah border.

