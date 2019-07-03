Who is Motilal Vora? The interim Congress president

Image Source : PTI Who is Motilal Vora, the new interim president of Congress

Motilal Vora is an Indian politician who belongs to the Congress party. He is the interim president of the Indian National Congress who has served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 and again in 1989.

Who is Motilal Vora

Vora was formerly a member of the Samajwadi Party and in 1968, he became a member of the Municipal Committee of Durg (then part of Madhya Pradesh). Later in 1970, Vora was introduced to Pt. Kishorilal Shukla of the Indian National Congress after which he joined the party. On an INC ticket, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) of Madhya Pradesh in 1972. He was elected to Vidhan Sabha again in 1977 and 1980.

Motilal Vora was appointed as a minister of State in Arjun Singh's Cabinet and was appointed as an in-charge of the Higher Education Department. He was elevated to the Cabinet Minister in 1983. He also served as the Deputy Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation during 1981-84.

Vora was appointed as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985. Later, he resigned for the post in 1988, to join the Union Government.

What was the role of Motilal Vora in national politics

Vora became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1988 after which he assumed the office of Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Civil Aviation. He was a cabinet minister in Government of India.

When was Motilal Vora appointed as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh

Motilal Vora was appointed as Governor of Uttar Pradesh on May 16, 1993. He held the office till May 3, 1966. Motilal Vora was in 1998-99 Member of the 12th Lok Sabha.

Motilal Vora and Congress

Motilal Vora is very close to the High Command of the Indian National Congress. He also supported the nomination of Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Vora has served as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in the 1980s.

How is Motilal Vora related to National Herald case

Vora holds important positions in all the three entities involved in the National Herald Case. The three entities are - the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the Young Indian and the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Motilal Vora was appointed as the chairman and managing director of AJL on 22 March 2002. Before that, he also served as the AICC treasurer. Moreover, he has been a 12% shareholder and a Director of Young Indian.

