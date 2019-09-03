West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result Out Today, The first prize winner will win a sum of Rupees 26 lakhs.

West Bengal State Lottery Result 2019: Lottery Sambad Result to be out at 4 pm. Check result here

The results of Lottery Sambad to be out at 4 pm. Candidates waiting eagerly for the results and trying their luck can witness their shining destiny soon. They can check the complete list of the winners of West Bengal State Lottery Result 2019 Lottery Sambad here.

The Government of West Bengal conducts the lottery draw on a daily basis. West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result 2019 result will be declared at 4 pm while the participants of the lottery can check the complete result of the lottery from 4:30 pm onwards. They can check the live streaming of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Result 2019 on YouTube.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes. Apart from the first, second and third winner, the West Bengal government will also award consolation prizes to multiple participants of the lottery.



West Bengal lottery is considered to be one of the best investment schemes of state, giving many people the opportunity to win without any risk. It is conducted by the state government and that is why it is one of the safe modes to win prizes.