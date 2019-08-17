Punjab on alert after heavy rain prediction; schools in Himachal district shut today

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Heavy rains continued to lash several states across India on Saturday. Among those affected by incessant downpour are - Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Meanwhile, Punjab remains on alert today after a forecast of heavy rainfall in 48 to 72 hours. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed all deputy commissioners in the state to closely monitor the situation. He asked them to be prepared to deal with any exigency in view of the IMD warning. Rajasthan too is battling a flood-like situation. Five people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan. A red alert warning was issued for Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali for the next 24 hours.

Kerala

The death toll due to floods has climbed 111 in Kerala. 31 persons were still missing and over 1.47 lakh are in 891 camps across the state. As per initial estimates, 1,116 houses were fully damaged, 11,935 houses suffered partial damages.

Karnataka

Death toll in rain related incidents in Karnataka stands at 65. While 14 people are still classified as missing, nearly seven lakh people have been evacuated till date. The Karnataka government said inflows into reservoirs has reduced and the situation has improved in affected districts of north, coastal and Malnad regions, where the rain fury had created mayhem in the last couple of weeks. As many as 849 relief camps are operational in Karnataka, housing 3,20,106 people. It said 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods and incessant rains over the past few days,resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 6.9 lakh hectares and damaging 74,374 houses.

Gujarat

Heavy rains lashed north Gujarat while moderate rains were recorded in central Gujarat in the 24 hours ending 8.30 Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The state will continue to receive moderate rains in the next 12 hours, it added. In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Poshina in Sabarkantha district recorded 155 mm of rain, Satlasanan in Mahesana district recorded 146 mm while Harij in Patan district received 125 mm rainfall. All three districts are in north Gujarat.

Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department issued a red weather warning for several districts in Himachal Pradesh and an orange warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the entire state over the weekend. While the MeT department issued the orange warning for the entire state, the red warning has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi districts for August 17 and for Kangra, Shimla, Solan and Mandi districts on August 18. Meanwhile, Kangra District Magistrate said schools and other educational institutions in the district will remain closed today.

Delhi

Parts of Delhi recorded light rains on Friday. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower and strong surface winds on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday.