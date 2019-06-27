Watch | Man performs push-ups on Delhi Police van; video viral on TikTok

Image Source : TIKTOK TikTok Video

A TikTok video of a man doing push-ups on the roof top of Delhi police van has been widely surfaced on social media. Soon after the video on the Chinese video app went viral, an inquiry has been initiated against it.

In the video, a shirtless man is seen doing stunts in vehicle roof that had 'Delhi Police' written on it surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

Shared by a Twitter user, the 15-second video shows a man coming out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups on top of the vehicle in a vacant plot, the officials said.

The Twitter user tweets, “Save driving, anyone? @dtptraffic . @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform a stunt and make #tiktokindia video.” To this, Delhi Traffic Police writes, “Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard.”

A senior officer confirmed that the vehicle in the video belonged to a private contractor and was found to be registered in the name of a person named J P Sharma, reported IANS.

The vehicle that has a beacon light mounted on the top and 'Delhi Police' written on the bonnet was hired by the police, the officer added.

Police said the incident appears to be old and the man seen doing the stunt in the video was not an officer. He has been identified as the friend of the driver of the vehicle.

An inquiry will be conducted by the joint commissioner of police (security). A show-cause notice has been issued to the private contractor and necessary legal action will be taken after the inquiry, the officer said.

Police said they were also going through the profile of the user, who uploaded the video on the social media application, to seek more details.