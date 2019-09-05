Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2019 11:00 IST
 Warm morning in city

It was a warm Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 83 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted light rains later in the day.

"There is possibility of light rains in some areas today and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," he said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 28.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

