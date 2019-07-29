Monday, July 29, 2019
     
  4. VVIP Chopper scam: Interim protection to Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri extended by a day

Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the  VVIP chopper scam related money laundering case.

New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2019 17:31 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

A Delhi court Monday extended by a day the interim protection from arrest granted to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the VVIP chopper scam related money laundering case.

Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till today.

During the argument, he told special Judge Arvind Kumar that he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Puri recently appeared before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.

