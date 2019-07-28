Baggage container hits Vistara flight engine due to strong winds at Mumbai airport

Engine of Visatara flight damaged at Mumbai Airport

The engine of a Vistara airline flight at Mumbai airport suffered damage on Saturday after an empty baggage container of another airline rolled due to gusty winds. The empty baggage container of another airline had rolled to one of Vistara's aircraft, which left a dent on the starboard side of one of the engines.

Any passengers or crew members were not present in the flight at the time of the incident.

The aircraft was grounded for a few hours following the incident.

Confirming the incident, a spokesman of Vistara Airlines said, "Gusty wind led an empty baggage container of another airline accidentally roll to one of our aircraft parked at Mumbai airport, yesterday, leaving a dent on the starboard side of one of the engines. There were no passengers or crew on board."

"The aircraft will be grounded for some time for repair work and consequentially affect our schedule on some routes. Inconvenience caused to customers for any delay or cancellation is regretted," he added.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were severly hit on Saturday after the city received incessant rainfall throughout the day. Roads leading to the airport were waterlogged and normal life was thrown out of gear.

Informing passengers about the waterlogged streets to the airport, Vistara Airlines said, "Due to heavy rains at Mumbai, traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road is expected. Customers travelling from Mumbai are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday had issued an alert for very heavy rains in Mumbai over the weekend.

