Vikram Sarabhai made India a major science & tech power: PM Modi lauds space pioneer on 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a tribute to Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his 100th birth anniversary on Monday. Dr Sarabhai is known as the father of Indian space programme. Video message of PM Modi was played at an event organised in Ahmedabad to commemorate Dr Vikram Sarabhai's birth anniversary.

"He used to say that people of India must not hesitate to use latest technology to solve problems faced by the society. It was this vision of Dr Sarabhai which played an important role in making India a major player in the field of science and technology. "We are now making use of space technology and nuclear technology for the benefit of common men," said PM Modi in the video message.

The programme at Ahmedabad marks the inauguration of year-long centenary celebrations in honour of Sarabhai who was born on August 12, 1919 in this city.

The programme was organised jointly by the Department of Space, the ISRO, which was founded by Sarabhai, and the Department of Atomic Energy.

Modi said it was Sarabhai who filled the void created by the death of legendary scientist Homi Bhabha, who had conceived India's nuclear programme.

Remembering Sarabhai's initial days, Modi said the first rocket launched by him at Thumba in Kerala during the 1960s became the base for today's rocket technology which is being used to launch India's Moon and Mars missions.

"Dr Sarabhai gave a new direction to our space and nuclear programmes. We can say that the rocket launched by him at Thumba has now taken different forms to help us reach to the Moon and Mars.

"Today, the entire world is amazed by our achievements in space and showering praises on us," said Modi, adding apart from being a legendary scientist, Sarabhai was a great human being and a teacher. The prime minister urged the young generation to take inspiration from Sarabhai and make new

Inventions to solve various problems being faced by the society. The function was attended by ISRO chairman K Sivan, one of his predecessors K Kasturirangan, former Director of the Space Application Centre Pramod Kale and Sarabhai's son Kartikeya Sarabhai among other dignitaries.

As per the ISRO website, Sarabhai founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in 1947 when he was just 28 years old.

He was also chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and played a major role in the creation of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Some other well-known institutions established by Sarabhai are: Faster Breeder Test Reactor (FBTR), Kalpakkam, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Variable Energy Cyclotron Project, Kolkata and Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL), Jaduguda (Jharkhand). Sarabhai died on December 30, 1971.

(With PTI inputs)

