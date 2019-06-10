Monday, June 10, 2019
     
  Vijay Mallya booed with 'Chor' chants outside Oval during India vs Aus match

This is not the first time Mallya faced such a situation when he came to watch a match. In 2017, Mallya was greeted with 'chor, chor' chants (thief, thief) when he came to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval cricket ground.

New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2019 12:11 IST
Vijay Mallya, who has been facing extradition proceedings in the UK, was subjected to cries of "Mallya chor hai" (you are a thief) as he left The Oval stadium in London yesterday. He had come out after watching India's World Cup clash against Australia.

The former Kingfisher Airlines boss went to the match with his wife, mother and son.

Asked about how he would respond to the chants, he told news agency ANI:"I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt.”         

In the video, as the cries of “chor hai” got louder, a shout of "Be a man, apologise to your country" was also heard. To this, Mallya's response was inaudible.

Earlier in the day, Mallya tweeted a picture of himself with his son in the stands at the stadium and wrote, "Great to watch cricket with my son and even sweeter to see India’s emphatic victory over Australia.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli and his team".

This is not the first time Mallya faced such a situation when he came to watch a match. In 2017, Mallya was greeted with 'chor, chor' chants (thief, thief) when he came to watch the India vs South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval cricket ground.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, an avid cricket fan, is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crore.

