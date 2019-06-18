Video: Pre-monsoon rain in Kullu Valley is a sight to behold

Image Source : PTI Representational

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday. The temperature dipped in places like Kullu Valley and Shimla.

Thundershower is expected to hit Shimla on Tuesday, said IMD.

"Few areas in the state witnessed rain/hailstorm, today. There is a possibility of rain/hailstorm at a few places during the next two days, an orange alert has also been issued. There is also a possibility of a delay in the monsoon," ANI quoted Manmohan Singh, Director, IMD Himachal Pradesh as saying.

Rain makes for pleasant weather in Delhi

Meanwhile, national capital Delhi also witnessed light rain. Tuesday morning witnessed intermittent rainfall and gusty winds that caused the mercury to drop to 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said that over 24 hours, till 8.30 am Tuesday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 10.6 mm of rainfall and a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

Palam recorded 3.8 mm of precipitation and a low of 21.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels were recorded at 68 per cent.

It's going to be a generally cloudy day ahead. Light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Private forcaster Skymet Weather said a western disturbance lies over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India including Delhi-NCR.

Till Monday, the national capital recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 20.5 mm for the first 17 days of June.

