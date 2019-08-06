Image Source : PTI Venkaiah Naidu sets August 14 deadline to send names for House panels

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to all the political parties to suggest names of their members for Parliamentary Standing Committees within a week, failing which their request would not be considered.

"I have a suggestion for all the parties. I have not yet received the names of the members of the Standing Committees from important parties (number wise). Please see to it. Today is 6th August. Anybody who has not given names before 14th August, they will not be there in any of the Committees," Venkaiah Naidu said.

He added that this decision was final.

Naidu informed members about the legislative businesses that have been proposed by the government to be taken up on Wednesday, the last day of the first session after the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In order to take up remaining bills proposed to be considered and passed by the Rajya Sabha, the House has decided to suspend the zero-hours in which members raise issues of the general public and national interest.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 are among key bills to be taken up on Wednesday.

