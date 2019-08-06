Mumbai: 4500 resident doctors to go on indefinite strike against Medical bill from Wednesday

Image Source : AP 4500 resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday against Medical bill in Maharashtra

Healthcare services at government hospitals, including BMC hospital in Mumbai, are likely to be massively hit as resident doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The doctors alleged that the government promised to increase their salary in January 2018 but no decision on the matter has been taken yet.

The strike will affect healthcare services across the city as outpatient and emergency departments and in ICUs will remain closed.

