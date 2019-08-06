Tuesday, August 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai: 4500 resident doctors to go on indefinite strike against Medical bill from Wednesday

Mumbai: 4500 resident doctors to go on indefinite strike against Medical bill from Wednesday

The doctors alleged that the government promised to increase their salary in January 2018 but no decision on the matter has been taken yet. The strike will affect healthcare services across the city as outpatient and emergency departments and in ICUs will remain closed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: August 06, 2019 15:40 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : AP

4500 resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday against Medical bill in Maharashtra 

Healthcare services at government hospitals, including BMC hospital in Mumbai, are likely to be massively hit as resident doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike to protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

The doctors alleged that the government promised to increase their salary in January 2018 but no decision on the matter has been taken yet.

The strike will affect healthcare services across the city as outpatient and emergency departments and in ICUs will remain closed.

ALSO READ | Here's why doctors are protesting National Medical Council Bill 2019

ALSO READ | Resident doctors in Delhi continue strike against NMC bill; healthcare, emergency services to remain affected

ALSO READ | AIIMS, Safdarjung doctors call off strike as Health Minister assures of addressing NMC Bill concerns

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUnnao rape survivor remains critical, under medication to support blood pressure Next StoryCyclone Fani caused Rs 24,176 crore damage in Odisha  