Varanasi to host International Scholar's Mahakumbh 2019 starting July 12

Image Source : PTI Varanasi to host International Scholar's Mahakumbh 2019

Varanasi is set to host a three-day International Scholar's Mahakumbh 2019, staring Friday (July 12).

The event will be hosted at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and more than 100 personalities from across the world -- nations including Nepal, Bhutan, Italy, Mauritius, and Myanmar -- will participate in this event.

This event, organised by Indic Academy and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, will be divided into four parts: Vakhyartha Sabha, Seminars, Ashthavadhan and Mitravinda Shotisht.

The Vakhyartha Sabha will be conducted in a traditional manner at the Shatabdi Bhavan for three days from 7:30 am till 10 pm.

During this, Sanskrit scholars will discuss various subjects like law, Vaisheshika, Mimamsa, Vedic Maths, Astrology, ancient law, Yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedanta.

A separate seminar will be held on the Gurukul culture-based education system.

In Asthavadhan, about eight people will ask questions at the same time, and the scholars will answer through poem and verses.

As per reports, the closing ceremony of this international event will be headlined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An Agnihotram Yajna will also be organised.

Scholars from Tirupati have also been invited to this event.

Other dignitaries who are likely to attend the event include: Bhutan government's Rajguru Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, Nepal's registrar Ram Krishna Timilseena, Brahmashree Visgwanath Gopal Krishna Shastri, Venkatesh Kulkarni from Karnataka, Brahmashree Manishastri Dravid from Madras, and Devdutt Govind Patil from Goa among others.

