  Uttar Pradesh: 3 injured in clash between two groups of same communities

Uttar Pradesh: 3 injured in clash between two groups of same communities

At least three people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community at Chitoda village under Jansath Police Station in the district, police said Saturday.

Muzaffarnagar Published on: June 08, 2019 10:05 IST
The trouble began when some people from the opposing groups confronted each other over a dispute on Friday, they said.

The argument soon turned violent and both the sides fired shots at each other and pelted stones, they said.

The injured-- Sahil, Shamshad and Murtaza were shifted to a local hospital and a case was registered, they added. 

