UP government working for one community: Babri panel

The All India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC) has alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh was working for only one particular community and goes against the Constitution and its own written submissions in court when its ministers give anti-Babri Masjid statements.

The All India Babri Masjid Action Committee pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders have given statements which are against the ongoing judicial process in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

In a statement issued here on Thursday night, the AIBMAC said: "In 1950, in a written statement in court, the Uttar Pradesh government had accepted that Babri Masjid has been in use since several years for the purpose of offering ‘namaz', and that no puja has been held in its premises by Hindus. The current government is not working in tandem with this statement.

"It appears as if the state government considers it to be the government of people of a specific religion. This is unconstitutional."

Maurya had recently said in Ayodhya that the government will bring in a law to build Ram temple if the issue is not resolved through talks or by court.

AIBMAC convener Zafaryab Jilani told the media on Friday: "Prime Minister Modi said in December that the government will not interfere till the court's decision is out, so these statements are of no value. If at all the government goes ahead and brings an ordinance on Ayodhya dispute, we will challenge it in court to demand that status quo is maintained.

"We have said earlier and we stand by the fact that Muslims will respect the court verdict in the Ayodhya case and I think that the state government should also follow the same line."