Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
  4. Darvesh Yadav, first female president of UP bar council, shot dead in Agra Civil Court

Newly elected bar president, Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a fellow advocated in Agra Civil Court.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 17:48 IST
First woman President of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council has been shot dead.

As per reports, Darvesh Yadav, who was elected only two days back was shot dead in Agra Civil Court by a fellow advocate.

Manish Sharma, the advocate who shot her thrice reportedly shot himself.

The two were rushed to Pushpanjli hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The condition of Sharma remains critical.

Police has been deployed in and around the premises of the court.

Darwesh Yadav was elected president of the Bar on June 9 at Prayagraj. 

Manish Sharma was her close associate. The two were meeting lawyers in their chambers to thank them for their support.

Some eye witnesses said the two had heated arguments in senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber, when Manish Sharma lost his cool, pulled out his pistol and fired at Darwesh from point blank range.

