Two BTech students rescued from drowning in Kangra

Two bachelor of technology (BTech) students have been rescued from drowning in Neugal Khad in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday evening, an official said. Nirmal (20) and Vikas (19) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively came to visit Palampur's Saurabh Van Vihar but suddenly water flew from the hills, engulfed them and swept them into Neugal Khad, a tributary of river Beas.

Shimla Published on: July 21, 2019 13:34 IST
The police and fire brigade personnel started the operation to rescue them soon after getting the information, the official said on Sunday. Palampur sub-divisional magistrate Pankaj Sharma also reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Both were rescued after about two-hour continuous efforts by the police and the fire brigade, he said, adding they were pursuing BTech in Hamirpur's National Institute of Technology (NIT).

 
 

