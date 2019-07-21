Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. J&K: Missing minor girl rescued within hours of abduction, accused held

J&K: Missing minor girl rescued within hours of abduction, accused held

The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a youth who had abducted a 16-year-old girl in Poonch district. The minor girl had gone missing and her parents had lodged a missing complaint about her. The special investigation team thereafter rescued the girl within 6 hours of her abduction.

PTI PTI
Jammu Updated on: July 21, 2019 13:10 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrested

A 16-year-old girl was rescued within hours of her abduction by a youth in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The accused Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kalakote area of Rajouri district, was arrested during the rescue operation, a police official said.

He said a resident of Zero Morh lodged a complaint with police station Reasi on Saturday, stating that his minor daughter had gone missing from her home on Friday evening and suspected the involvement of Kumar behind her abduction. 

A case was registered and a special investigation team was formed which recovered the class 10th student, within six hours from the clutches of her kidnapper from Surankote area of Poonch district, the official said. 

The girl was handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, he added. 

Also Read | India seeks details on Hindu girls' abduction: Here's what we know so far

Also Read | Pakistan security forces kill 2 terrorist linked to abduction of ex-PM's son

Also Read | Gurugram: 19-year-old boy fakes his own abduction to buy high-end car for Rs 3 cr ransom; arrested

Watch | JDU leader's son brutally murdered after abduction in Bihar

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAdvani, Swaraj pay homage to Sheila Dikshit Next StoryPolice halts runaway girl's obsession for Taxi Driver 2 game  