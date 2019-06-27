Truck driver's son set to join medical college, become doctor

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Abhishek, son of a truck driver from a small village in Rajasthan, is on his way to achieve his dream of becoming a doctor as he cleared the NEET 2019.

Abhishek scored 612 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- an examination conducted for admission to medical and dental colleges at the all-India level -- and secured 5,305th rank in the general category.

He will be the first doctor not only from his but also from the several surrounding villages.

Speaking to the media, Abhishek, who belongs to a lower income group, said, "My family lives in Dhuliya village in Mohangarh. My father Radish Vishnoi is Class 8 pass and is a truck driver. My mother is an illiterate."

He said his uncle motivated him to prepare for the examination to become a doctor when he scored good marks in Class 10. When he got good grades in Class 12, his uncle's friend suggested him to go to Kota for medical examination coaching.

"At that time, I was unaware of how to become a doctor and which test to take. But then I got to know about NEET and went to Kota for coaching. Initially, it was difficult, but I gradually coped up and started securing decent scores. I stayed in Kota for three years and cracked NEET 2019," Abhishek said.

