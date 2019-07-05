Tripura gets Rs 358 crore from Centre for road projects

Image Source : PTI Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

The Centre has sanctioned an additional amount of Rs 358 crore for construction of new roads in rural areas of Tripura, an official said on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15 and had demanded an additional fund of Rs 358 crore for speedy completion of the works, a release issued by the CMO said on Thursday.

"This amount was demanded for completion of long-term projects which were left unfinished in the state.

Even though the previous Left Front government did not have funds to spend, they started the projects. Later on, these projects were left hanging due to lack of funds," the release said.

The funds (Rs 358 crore) reached the state treasury on Tuesday, the release said, adding it would help the state government to complete the projects and infrastructure development works.

