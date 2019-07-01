Insincere Tripura government employees will be forced to retire: Biplab Deb

Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb has announced that the state will force retire insincere employees working in state government jobs. The government will however provide them retirement benefits. Centre has provided RS 1500 crore to Tripura to meet the demands arising out of implementation of 7th Pay Commission.

"The state government employees are getting higher pay-scale from the BJP government in Tripura. But if they are found to be insincere, incompetent and remiss, they would be forced to go on retirement. However, these employees would be provided their due financial benefit," the Chief Minister said while addressing the 2nd Triennial Conference of the Tripura Rajya Karmachari Sangh, a pro-BJP organisation of government employees, on Sunday in Agartala.

The state government would provide all the financial benefit to the employees and the government would also extract full works from the employees. For the interest of the government and the people, all the employees have to complete their task with full responsibility.

"After every three months the performances of the officials and employees from the Chief Secretary to peon, would be reviewed and accordingly the government would take action."

The Tripura government last July issued a notification on the compulsory retirement of the government employees and formed four committees to review the performances of the officials and employees of all ranks.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre had provided Rs 1,500 crore to provide the higher salaries to the government as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Detailing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government's steps for the interest of the employees during the past 15 months, Deb said that those employees died before retirement, their families would get the full salaries of the deceased employees' remaining service period until 60 years.

"Home Guards had been getting Rs 6,000 per month, the BJP government increased their wages to Rs 18,000 per month. The gratuity amount has been increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs 4 lakhs. Insurance limit of the linemen of the power departments increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 2 lakhs."

