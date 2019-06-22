Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
Those opposing triple talaq bill doing injustice to Muslim women: Giriraj

June 22, 2019
Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Saturday that those opposing the triple talaq legislation were doing injustice to the Muslim women.

The Union government Friday introduced the fresh Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 which criminalises the practise of triple talaq.

"Those who are opposing the bill to ban triple talaq in the name of Muslims and religion are doing injustice to our sisters (the Muslim women)," the BJP leader said.

"I want to ask whether laws have not been been enacted to check social evil among the Hindus like child-marriage and the custom of `sati' (burning of window on husband's funeral pyre)," the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry said.

He was speaking at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh after attending inaugural session of a workshop related to his ministry.

"Those who are opposing it (the bill) have a vested political interest," he said when asked about the Congress' opposition.

He also advocated simultaneous elections. "...no year passes when there is no election. Frequent elections to panchayat bodies, municipal bodies, assemblies or Parliament

affect the continuity of development programs," he said.

"It is the money of 130-135 crore poor people of the country which is used for these elections, not that of political parties," he said.

The `one nation, one election' system will save money and facilitate development, the Union minister said.

He also said the agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy sectors in India have a huge potential, and for more improvement "introduction of the latest technology is a prime
need".

Also Read: 'Triple Talaq Bill isn't good for Muslim families', says Shashi Tharoor; Owaisi terms it 'against Constitution'

