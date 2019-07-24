Image Source : PTI Teenage boy goes missing from Noida society

A 12-year-old boy has gone missing from a residential society here, prompting police to lodge a case of kidnapping, officials said on Wednesday.

Ram Krishna Mishra, a Class 7 student, lived with his family in Cape Town society in Sector 74, under jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station, they said.

"The child left home yesterday with his school bag but did not inform his family. He left in coloured clothes and not school uniform. Hours later when he did not return, the family panicked and started looking for him in the society and nearby areas," a police official said.

Unable to find him, the family approached the police, who on Wednesday registered a case of kidnapping under IPC 363. Searches are underway to find the boy, the official said.

The police has also sought public help to trace the minor.

