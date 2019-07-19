Image Source : FILE Teen rams Mercedes, injures CRPF troopers (representational image)

The undergraduate son of a Noida businessman on a night out rammed his Mercedes car into a hatchback which had Central Reserve Police Force troopers on board.

Late on Thursday in Greater Kailash area the Wagon-R driven by constable Vinod Kumar was smashed into a mangled square when 19-year-old Sanidhya Garg speeded right into it. The teenager broke a divider and left the rear seat occupant of the Wagon-R critical.

"The driver of the Mercedes car jumped the red light near Siri Fort and rammed into the Wagon-R. The impact was such that the airbags of the Mercedes car came out and the car climbed on the divider damaging a pole too," said an officer.

Constable Vinod Kumar, 36, and his colleague Babu Lal Yadav, 38, have been injured, but the worst hit is Narender, 24, who is believed to have been the rear seat occupant.

Yadav and Kumar were discharged after first aid, but Narender is critical, police said.

"Sanidhya Garg is pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and currently on vacation. His father has an iron business in Noida," said Vijay Kumar, DCP, South Delhi.

According to the police the driver of the black Mercedes car was coming from the Siri Fort side towards Archana Cinema and the Wagon-R was coming from Moolchand and headed towards Chirag Delhi.

"The vehicles have been seized. No presence of alcohol in anyone's medical examination has been found," added the DCP.

Also Read | 16 killed in two road accidents in Tamil Nadu

Also Read | Devastating: Father's golf shot accidentally kills 6-year-old Aria; family says she was her 'dad's buddy'

Watch | Speeding Mercedes rams into taxi in Delhi, three critically injured