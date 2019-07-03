Teacher threatens to slaughter a student with an axe, video went viral

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir police registered an FIR after a viral video surfaced on social networking sites of a teacher threatening to slaughter a student with an axe.

The teacher is from Bright Future Education Institute in Wagat village of Handwara and it can be seen in the video that he is threatening to slaughter a minor student with an axe.

The teacher is wearing pheran and cap and he is beating a ten-year-old student constantly in an inhuman manner with axe.

The student is lying down and his teacher is shockingly threatening him to slaughter for some unknown reasons.

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday registered an FIR after the video went viral. Witnesses are being interrogated and legal action has been initiated.

"Till now two persons have been arrested for questioning and those who wil be found guilty will be dealt strictly. I also requests the people if they come across such kind of incident kindly cooperate with the police,"said Anish Mishra, SP handwara.

Was distressing just to watch this. Can’t imagine how terrified the children must have been. Authorities need to take identify this man & take action immediately. https://t.co/95TIwtbGLS — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 2, 2019

