Will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely: LK Advani

Calling her one of his closest colleagues, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L.K. Advani on Wednesday mourned the death of senior party leader Sushma Swaraj.

He recalled that when he was the President of the BJP in the eighties, she was a promising young activist who he had inducted into the team.

"And over the years, she became one of the most popular and prominent leaders of our party -- in fact, a role model for women leaders," he said in a statement.

He said he is deeply distressed at the "untimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj".

Advani called her a brilliant orator.

"I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence."

He said she was also a fine human being and touched everyone with her warmth and compassionate nature.

"I do not recall a single year when she missed bringing my favourite chocolate cake to me on my birthday," said Advani.

Expressing condolences, he added the nation has lost a remarkable leader.

"To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

