Sushma Swaraj's cremation: Traffic jams reported in central Delhi

Commuters faced difficulties due to traffic restrictions put in place owing to the cremation of former external affair minister Sushma Swaraj at Lodhi Road. Delhi traffic police had made elaborate arrangements for the cremation.

Almost 2,000 police personnel were deployed across central Delhi and southeast Delhi to ensure that the funeral procession from BJP headquarters to Lodhi Road crematorium moved without any hitch, a senior officer said.

Motorists were stuck in jams in Lutyens Delhi on stretches like Ashoka Road, Feroz Shah Road, Sikandra Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle and ITO.

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, where the crematorium is located, was closed for traffic from 2 pm until evening. There were traffic snarls on roads leading to the crematorium.

Senior officers, including Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan, were present at the crematorium to oversee the arrangements.

The police had issued an advisory ahead of the cremation, saying traffic on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, near Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and on adjoining roads will be affected from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Swaraj, 67, passed away at AIIMS after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.