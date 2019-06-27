Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Supreme Court to hear on Friday rebel AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice

Supreme Court to hear on Friday rebel AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on Thursday told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 11:09 IST
Image
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Image

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP allegedly before the Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on Thursday told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

Related Stories

The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHaryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad Next StoryMonth after killing of Smriti Irani's close aide, another village head shot at in Amethi  