Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Supreme Court dismisses PIL to earmark PoK and Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to earmark and declare Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit as parliamentary seats.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2019 11:32 IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on former RAW official Ram Kumar Yadav for filing the petition and termed it "legally untenable".

The plea said as many as 24 Assembly seats have been carved out by the government from PoK and Gilgit as these territories are Indian territories which are under the occupation of Pakistan.

The petition said on the lines of Assembly seats, the central government be directed to earmark two Lok Sabha seats in PoK and Gilgit, respectively. 

ALSO READ | People protest against Pakistan at Muzaffarabad in PoK

