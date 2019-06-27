Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav apologises for conduct of MP Neeraj Shekhar

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav apologises for conduct of MP Neeraj Shekhar

When the House met for the day, Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Shekhar took place on Wednesday.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 12:11 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

 Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct of his party MP Neeraj Shekhar in the Rajya Sabha.

When the House met for the day, Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Shekhar took place on Wednesday.

Related Stories

"I, on his behalf and on my behalf, tender an unconditional apology," he said.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he wants the dignity of the House of be maintained at all times.

However, neither Naidu nor Yadav detailed Shekhar's misconduct. 

Also Read: Mayawati says BSP will fight all polls alone, gets flak from Samajwadi Party

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBihar: 7-year-old visits hospital with fracture in left hand, doctor puts plaster on right Next StoryWanted gangster Maya Tyagi nabbed after gunfight with Noida Police  