Sonbhadra clash: 5 officials suspended, 29 accused arrested, says Yogi Adityanath

Five officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate, have been suspended in the Sonbhadra clash, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. Commenting on the incident, the chief minister further said 29 arrests have been made so far in the case.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured on Wednesday when they resisted an attempt by the village headman and his supporters to take possession of 90 bighas of disputed land in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area.

"Despite dispute between the two factions in the past and apprehensions of breach of peace adequate action was not taken by officers. SDM, Circle officer and Inspector--all posted in Ghorawal have been suspended on basis of the probe committee, constituted on July 17, report. Beat sub-inspector and constable have also been suspended," the chief minister said while making a statement in the state assembly.

About the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that 29 persons including main accused Yagya Dutt have been arrested. Ten persons were killed, while 28 remained injured in the incident, he added.

Yogi said the land dispute, which led to the clash was old and was there since 1955 and there were a number of cases pending in revenue courts and criminal cases filed by both factions.

"A three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has been constituted to give its report within 10 days on the land dispute. It will take note of the dispute by going through revenue records and give its recommendations," the chief minister said.

Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone) has also been asked to probe cases registered between two sides in Sonebhadra before July 17, the CM said.

"Responsibility will be fixed and justice will be given to the victims. Those involved in the act will not be spared," the CM said.

