Sikh girl conversion: Pakistan succumbs to pressure by India, offers to return teenager to family

Sikh girl conversion: Pakistan succumbs to pressure by India, offers teenager to return to family

Pakistan has finally succumbed to pressure by India in the Sikh girl's conversion case. The teenage girl can now return to her family.

The girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The development comes as the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province announced a compromise between the two families and asked the girl to go with her parents if she wishes to.

The family of the girl, in a video message, had claimed that Kaur was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam and sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help.

On Sunday, India had expressed strong concern over the incident and asked Pakistan to take remedial action to stop such cases. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson had said that civil society and people of India have strongly condemned the forced abduction, conversion and marriage of the Sikh girl.

The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, held protests over the incident.

