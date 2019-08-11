10-year-old Sikh girl called 'terrorist' in UK, shoots back video worth a million praises | WATCH

10-year-old Sikh girl called 'terrorist' in UK, shoots back video worth a million praises

We are well aware of racist incidents taking place across the world, many of them reported from the UK and USA. But this time, a 10-year-old Sikh girl in London was targeted for no fault of hers. She was branded a terrorist.

Yes, it is quite a shock. Why will anyone call a little girl a terrorist? Here's what happened.

Munsimar Kaur, 10-year-old British Sikh schoolgirl, recounts the entire incident that took place at Plumstead playground in south-east London earlier this week.

"On Monday and Tuesday at a park, I was greeted not very nicely by four kids and a mother of a young girl," Munsimar Kaur said narrating her ordeal in a video on Twitter.

"On Monday, two boys who looked like 14 to 17 years old and two girls who looked like they were in their late teens - when I asked to play the game they were playing and the queue was a mile long - they said, loud and clear, ''no, you can't play because you are a terrorist''," she recounts.

Racist Park @GLL_UK



My eldest daughter Munsimar Kaur, aged 10, tells her own true story. Today it was my child tomorrow it could be yours. #sikh pic.twitter.com/NwR4iFUUE7 — Sikh Dad (@sikhdad) August 8, 2019

No matter how heartbroken she was, Munsimar said she kept her "head up and walked away." Next day, the returned to the same play area and became friends with a nine-year-old.

"After an hour, her mum called her and said she can't play with me because I was, apparently, dangerous," she says, defending the young girl who apologised for this as it was not her fault.

Munsimar, however, didn't let go of the entire matter.

She gave it back, that too with utmost grace. Many need to learn from this little girl. Her words speak of harsh realities, and she definitely deserves a million praises for speaking her heart out.

"This experience has shown me the lack of exposure and knowledge some people have. And Sikhs are naturally caring and no matter what, we will love everyone," she said.

"But I need to speak out about this because not everyone is strong enough to walk away or has suitable parents to talk to and handle this racism. I will hang out with the right people."

In the end, she also asks everyone else going through similar racism to speak to their parents and keep their chin up.