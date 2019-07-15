Image Source : PTI Sidhu sends resignation to CM Amarinder

Ending suspense, Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said he sent his resignation to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence...," he tweeted.

Today I have sent my resignation to the Chief Minister Punjab, has been delivered at his official residence... — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 15, 2019

However, the Chief Minister was away in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was no comment on the issue from the Chief Minister's Office.

