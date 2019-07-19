Image Source : FILE PIC Shivraj Singh Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma dies in Madhya Pradesh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's adopted daughter Bharti Verma passed away in Vidisha on Thursday. Verma was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment, husband Ravindra told media.

"My wife was suffering from body weakness and was undergoing treatment. Today she vomited in the morning and after that, we took her to district hospital, where she was declared brought dead." ANI quoted Ravinder Verma as saying.

"My marriage was conducted by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last year," he added.

Meanwhile, an on-duty doctor at Vidisha hospital told the cause of death is unknown and the autopsy report is being awaited.

"A patient named Bharti came here. I was told that she was going through treatment for body weakness. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination," On duty doctor at Vidisha District Hospital told ANI.

According to reports, due to adopted daughter's death, Chouhan's visit to Jharkhand has reportedly been delayed, as the senior BJP leader is expected to go to Bhopal to attend the last rites.