School boy's body found on railway track in Telangana

Image Source : PTI

A body of a 13-year-old school student, who is suspected to have committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train allegedly upset over having lost in class representative elections to a girl, was found in Nalgonda, police said on Saturday.

Charan, a class eight student of a private school in Ramannapet in Yadadri- Bhongir district, lost the election to a girl on July 16 and was depressed since then, they quoted his parents as saying.

Locals who found the body on the railway track on Friday morning informed the railway authorities, they said.

The boy's father, who runs a grocery shop in Ramanapet had lodged a missing complaint with the local police on Thursday night.

The case is being investigated by the railway police as the body was found on the railway track near Ramannapet.

A case has been registered under section 174 CrPC (suicide), Railway police Sub-Inspector, Nalgonda, B Achyutam said.

