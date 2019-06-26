Farmer who committed suicide wasn't under debt, says Sachin Pilot

Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the farmer who committed suicide on Sunday in a Sri Ganganagar village, leaving behind a "farewell video clip", was not under financial debt.

"Though his death is quite unfortunate, the information received so far fails to corroborate that he was under debt," said Pilot.

The farmer in his "farewell video" accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot for "not fulfilling" their pre-poll promise of a loan waiver.

Pilot said the matter is being investigated and that the Congress government is committed to the better future of farmers.

Earlier, Sri Ganganagar MP Nihalchand had informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the suicide episode.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday demanded a criminal case registered against Congress leaders for making fake promises in their manifesto.

Meanwhile, the police sources said that no case is registered against the CM and the Deputy CM as of now. "However, we have received the video. We are continuing with our investigation," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, last rites of the farmer were performed in the presence of heavy police force in his village Thakari on Tuesday.

