Rs 4,100 crore allotted to build Road Over/Under Bridges in 2019-20: Piyush Goyal

The railways has spent over Rs 3,500 crore in building Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges in 2018-2019 and has allocated Rs 4,100 crore for the purpose in the current financial year, the government told Parliament Wednesday.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that in 2018-19, 1,477 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) were constructed across the Railway network.

He said all unmanned level crossings (UMLCs) on Broad Gauge (BG) line have been eliminated as on January 31. In 2019-20, 1500 ROBs/RUBs have been targeted for construction out of which 195 have been built till May, he said.

"In 2018-19, Rs 3,543 crore were spent on construction of ROBs/RUBs. In 2019-20, Rs 4,100 crore have been allocated for construction of ROBs/RUBs out of which Rs 640 crore have been spent till May 2019.

"Policy for construction of ROBs/RUBs to eliminate manned level crossings (MLCs) on Golden Quadrilateral/Golden Diagonal (GQ/GD) is under discussion," he said.

