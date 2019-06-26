Tinsukia Railway station gets ravishing makeover

Image Source : TWITTER Tinsukia Junction railway station in Assam

Tinsukia Junction railway station in Assam got a ravishing makeover bringing it at par with airports in terms of modern amenities, hygiene and comfort, fulfilling the aspirations of people of North-East.

A total amount of Rs 5 crore has been invested in this redevelopment project. From provision of a new executive lounge to renovated waiting halls, the station has been provided with a slew of modern facilities and amenities.

One of the major highlights of the renovated station is a new air-conditioned paid executive lounge, made at par with those at airports.

The Executive lounge offers separate sitting and dining space, a pantry area along with attached washrooms.

For hassle-free movement of passengers, six commercial outlets have also been built for the hawkers.

Additionally, the station has been beautified by depicting local art and culture on the platform walls.

New water booths have been provided along with separate low height booths for Divyangans. Moreover, the number of water booths have been increased from 8 to 20 in total.

Also Read: Varanasi's Manduadih railway station gets airport like makeover