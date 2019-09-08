Ram Jethmalani, doyen of criminal law, is dead at 95

Image Source : INDIA TV Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passes away at the age of 95 after suffering from prolonged illness on Sunday.

Jethmalani had served as India's Union Law Minister under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was also the chairman of the Bar Council of India.

He was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court of India. He has appeared in many high profile criminal cases, and is widely respected as the doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani shot to limelight with his appearance in the sensational Nanavati case in 1959.

His high profile cases include Indira Gandhi assassination case, Harshad Mehta stock scam case, Ketan Parekh case, LK Advani's defence in hawala case, Jayalalitha's defence in disproportionate assets case, Kanimozhi's defence in 2G scam trial, Manu Sharma's defence in Jessica Lall case, Lalu Prasad Yadav's defence in fodder scam case etc.

He is survived by four children -- son Mahesh Jethmalani, daughter Rani Jethmalani, USA based daughter Shobha and son Janak.

Remembering the legal veteran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament.

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jethmalani made noteworthy contribution to lawmaking and pubic life.

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Union Minister and eminent lawyer, Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji.



Blessed with knowledge and intelligence he made noteworthy contribution to lawmaking and pubic life. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 8, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Jethmalani's home this morning to pay his last respects, wrote, "Ram Jethmalani ji's passing away is a irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."