Ram Jethmalani's chivalrous 7-decades: 10 most high profile cases fought by the eminent lawyer

Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani was an invincible lawyer with a flamboyance of Shakespearean actor. Known for his quick wits, the chubby-faced top criminal and constitutional lawyer resembled a tiger on the prowl during hearings at the court. The amiable Jethmalani loved socializing and was firm believer of astrology and palmistry. The former Union Ministry always had his heart on his sleeves and was known for his outspoken nature. His seven-decade-long career involved several controversial cases of corruptions involving top politicians.

Here are some of the most high profile cases defended by the veteran lawyer:

1. Indira Gandhi Assassination case

Ram Jethmalani defended Sawant Singh and Kehar Singh who had been sentenced to death after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

2. Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case

V Sriharana aka Murugan who was a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assasination case , was represented by Jethmalani. In 2015, he sparked a row with his statement that the suicide bomb attack on the former Prime Minister that also claimed 18 lives was 'not a crime against India'.

3. Hawala scam

He also represented senior BJP leader L.K. Advani in Hawala scam of the early 90s which involved illegal payments were sent by politcians to Hawala brokers. As qouted to PTI, Jethmalani said the Advani won the case of him.

4. Parliament attack case

He argued for 2001 Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru demanding the commutation of his death sentence. He even accused the government of not allowing him to get a lawyer of his choice and said that Guru didn't get a fair trial.

5. Jessica Lal case

The lawyer defended the accused Manu Sharma who was son of Haryana Congress leader Vinod Sharma. Manu had shot Jessica Lal, a bartender on point blank after she refused him a drink in 1999.

6. Arvind Kejriwal vs Arun Jaitley defamation case

Jethmalani had defended Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case filed by union minister Arun Jaitley. Initially, he said that he will fight his case for free but later he asked for a bill of over Rs. 3 crore.

7. Asaram Bapu rape case

He represented self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a rape case which involved a minor girl in Jodhpur in 2013.

8. Amit Shah-Sohrabududdin encounter case

The senior lawyer had also defended home minister Amit Shah in the alleged Sohrabuddin and Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter that took in the year 2006.

9. 2G Spectrum scam

He appeared for former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi who allegedly paid Rs 214-crore bribe in the 2G spectrum case.

10. Disproportionate assets case

He appeared for former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's disproportionate assets case worth Rs 66.65 crore in the year 2014