Rajya Sabha approves bill for changes in Motor Vehicle law

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the motor vehicle bill, which seeks to weed out corruption, improve road safety and usher in use of technology to regulate traffic, with certain amendments.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha with 108 votes in favour and 13 against. Lok Sabha had passed the bill on July 23. However, due to changes in the Bill it will now be sent to the Lower House again for passage.

Some opposition members alleged that the the bill was against cooperative federalism as it encroaches the power of the state governments.

Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari assured the House that rights of the states will not be taken away.

Congress' BK Hariprasad and other members raised points of order pointing to discrepancies in the bill.

The Congress alleged that the Centre has "hoodwinked" Rajya Sabha on the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill as it was not in the form passed in Lok Sabha last week.

Amid protest by Congress members, Gadkari moved the bill saying, "I have brought in Rajy Sabha whatever bill was passed in Lok Sabha."

However, later Gadkari admitted that there were some printing mistakes and brought necessary amendments which were passed by the House.

The Congress supported the bill. A division of votes was sought by E Kareem of CPI(M).