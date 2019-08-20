Rajiv Gandhi 75th birth anniversary: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Manmohan pay tributes to Former PM; Modi tweets

Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Manmohan pay tributes to Former PM

It was on this day in 1944 when Rajiv Gandhi was born. He served as the seventh Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. On his 75th birth anniversary, several Congress leaders and family members offered their tributes to the former Prime Minister in New Delhi. Among top Congress leaders were Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Dr. Manmohan Singh. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ahmed Patel too offered their tributes in remembrance.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Shri @RahulGandhi

& AICC Gen Sec Smt. @priyankagandhi

pay homage to Former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. #SadbhavanaDiwas #Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/BgjeX6zwhh — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted: "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary."

Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

Former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari too pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary.

Former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice President Hamid Ansari & senior Congress leaders pay homage to Former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary. #SadbhavanaDiwas #Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/Kso2keGDBz — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2019

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at a public meeting while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur for a Lok Sabha Congress candidate.