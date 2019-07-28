Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
13 killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Rajasthan, very heavy rainfall on forecast

Parts of Rajasthan have been receiving heavy rains since the past few days. Thirteen people have been reported killed in separate rain-related incidents in different districts of Rajasthan. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the forecast in Rajasthan for the next 24 hours. 

New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2019 8:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

At least 13 people have died in separate rain-related incidents in the last two days in parts of Rajasthan. According to the officials, rain-related deaths were reported from Sikar, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan. 

The state's Relief Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said six died in Sikar, four in Jaipur and three in Jhunjhunu.

Rajasthan has been receiving incessant rains since the onset of monsoons. 

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at Bassi in Jaipur, recording 21 cm rain, officials said.

Chaksu recorded 18 cm rain, Bhinay 17 cm (Ajmer), Banera (Bhilwara) 15 cm, Kotri (Bhilwara) 14 cm till 8.30 am on Saturday since Friday.

Many other places recorded below 14 cm rain.

Jaipur and Kota received 38.8 mm and 31.4 mm rain till the evening on Saturday, according to the Met department.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.

