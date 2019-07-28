13 killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Rajasthan, very heavy rainfall on forecast

Image Source : PTI 13 killed due to rains in Rajasthan

At least 13 people have died in separate rain-related incidents in the last two days in parts of Rajasthan. According to the officials, rain-related deaths were reported from Sikar, Jaipur and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan.

The state's Relief Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said six died in Sikar, four in Jaipur and three in Jhunjhunu.

Rajasthan has been receiving incessant rains since the onset of monsoons.

Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at Bassi in Jaipur, recording 21 cm rain, officials said.

Chaksu recorded 18 cm rain, Bhinay 17 cm (Ajmer), Banera (Bhilwara) 15 cm, Kotri (Bhilwara) 14 cm till 8.30 am on Saturday since Friday.

Many other places recorded below 14 cm rain.

Jaipur and Kota received 38.8 mm and 31.4 mm rain till the evening on Saturday, according to the Met department.

The department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the state during the next 24 hours.

