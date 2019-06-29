Rajasthan government approves DPR for Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Rajasthan government has given its approval to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Alwar corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The Delhi-Alwar corridor via Gurgaon will cover a distance of 106 kilometers.

"The Rajasthan government has conveyed its approval for the Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail DPR to the NCRTC," the official said.

The RRTS has several corridors and Delhi-Alwar is one of them. In February, the Union Cabinet had approved Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of the RRTS.

Implementation of the RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the national capital region to address issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyse balanced and sustainable regional development.

ALSO READ | UP Cabinet approves Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid transit system

